Ms. Park in 'All of Us Are Dead' Is Probably the Only Teacher Who Cared About the Students

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the show All of Us Are Dead.

Lines are clearly drawn between the students and the faculty in All of Us Are Dead. But while many of the kids in Hyosan High School are forced to fend for themselves amid the zombie apocalypse — and the adult faculty pretty much leaves them for dead — Park Sun-hwa (Lee Sang-hee) is the only teacher who tries looking after the students during the initial outbreak. What happens to her by the end of the series?