Afrobeat Stars Davido and Wizkid Restarted Their Beef on Twitter There were insults about age, shoe size, endorsement dollars, and more. Source: Getty Images

Two of Afrobeat's biggest stars have been sort of, kind of airing their grievances. For better or worse (it’s for the worse; Twitter is always for the worse), Wizkid and Davido began insulting each other on social media.

On April 29, 2024, Wizkid kicked off (and later ended) a thinly veiled attack on Davido. Davido responded, as most any fellow artist would, and within 24 hours, the beef was squashed. Or was it?

Source: Getty Images Wizkid performing in 2023

Why are Davido and Wizkid beefing? Arbitrary beefs are the hardest to end but the most harmless.

Wizkid kicked off the Twitter/X beef writing, “U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer song writer go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music wish u all well." Soon after the initial tweet it was clear the subtweet was aimed at Davido. Davido did not take long to respond on the same social media platform.

That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!! https://t.co/n6fLEDBTTK — Davido (@davido) April 29, 2024

The two went back and forth for a few more tweets and Davido got in the most pointed criticisms. Davido, responding to a tweet with an embedded TikTok, wrote, “That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!”

Though Davido wrote “NEXT,” the actual next three tweets were about Wizkid too, including, “Size 7 shoe n---a shop at Footlocker kids” He also said Wizkid is over the hill.

Source: Getty Images Davido performing in 2024

All of this beef stems from Davido on 'Drink Champs.'

Davido appeared on Drink Champs in June 2023. He spoke about the "feud" between the fellow Afrobeat artist. "African beef and American beef is very, very different. With me and Wiz… there was going to be a little rivalry. It actually started with the fans; it was the fans going at it. We was f---ing around and he announced like, ‘Yo, I’m going on tour with Davido next year.’ The fans were so angry."

That’s what the current beef is centered around: fan outrage. The two "feuded" about a decade earlier but clearly squashed that beef and were good, as Wizkid’s 2023 Instagram tour announcement proved. Pulse Nigeria screenshot Wizkid's Instagram Story.

FYI, the two guys are only two years apart, and Kids Foot Locker recommends Foot Locker for size 7 and up.

While we can not verify Wizkid’s shoe size, we can let you know he’s 33 years old. Davido is 31 years old. Technically, both men are over the hill. According to The World Bank the average age of death of Nigerians is 53 years old. Since both are over 26.5 years old and both Nigerian, both are over the hill.