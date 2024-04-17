Home > Entertainment > Music Things Are Getting Heated Between Lil Tay and JoJo Siwa — Let's Break Down the Beef Lil Tay and JoJo Siwa are beefing with each other over X, and the internet is taking sides. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 17 2024, Published 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Lil Tay/Getty Images

The only thing juicier than hot goss on popular celebs is hot goss on celebs who are beefing with each other publicly. More often than not, famous people will have some not-so-nice things to say about each other and aren't afraid to make those statements public. Whether it's through a diss track, firm callouts, or even just vagueposting online, it isn't hard for folks to break out the popcorn to see how the drama unfolds between prominent celebrities.

To that end, JoJo Siwa and Lil Tay are right in the thick of it. In one corner, JoJo Siwa is coming straight off of a controversial statement and a divisive music video released in April 2024 and into this new beef. In the other corner, Lil Tay returned to the limelight in 2023 after a five-year hiatus as she dropped a new single that year. The two musicians are now caught up in a very public feud that has the internet taking firm sides. Let's break down what's been said between them so far.

Lil Tay and JoJo Siwa are beefing hard. Is there a frontrunner?

Lil Tay kicked off the fight between her and JoJo in mid-April 2024 after fans started comparing the two of them and their musical styles. A fan of Lil Tay's 2023 music video for "Sucker 4 Green" took to X (formerly Twitter) and compared her music more favorably to that of JoJo's songs. Lil Tay responded to the fan, tweeting, "Wish I didn't just find out who [JoJo Siwa] is. I wrote "SUCKER 4 GREEN" myself. Didn't buy the song or hire a ghostwriter. Please don't mention me and her in the same sentence."

She quickly doubled down on her statements against JoJo, tweeting, "After some research, I found out she associates with pedophiles, buys her songs, and doesn't write her music, and I take my music very seriously and don't want to be compared to frauds." Yup, Lil Tay almost directly referred to JoJo Siwa as a fraud online.

JoJo not-so-subtly clapped back after the fact. While she never explicitly responded to Lil Tay's comments as of this writing, she did reportedly like a tweet from a fan who very clearly favored herself over Lil Tay in their feud. JoJo's liked tweets have since become private, but not before Lil Tay had a chance to fire back at JoJo's vagueposts. On April 16, Lil Tay tagged her in a callout post.

Wish I didn’t just find out who that is, I wrote SUCKER 4 GREEN myself. Didn’t buy the song or hire a ghostwriter.



Please don’t mention me & her in the same sentence. https://t.co/qSMcniphNI — Lil Tay (@LilTaybepoppin) April 12, 2024

Tay tweeted, "You're a scary ass b---h. If you have something to say about me, say it and this time DON'T delete your comment or unlike shady tweets! Don't let those paid YouTube views and botted Spotify streams get to your head, Madonna from Dollar Tree ass b---h." As of this writing, JoJo hasn't responded to Lil Tay's posts. However, the internet seems to firmly be on Lil Tay's side, especially given JoJo's recent controversies.