Nigerian Music Star Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Drowned in a Swimming Pool in Lagos
Following recent reports suggesting that Nigerian musician Davido lost his son, many were curious about what happened. Reports suggest that Davido's son Ifeanyi was just 3 years old, and died after an accident in which he drowned in the family swimming pool at their home in Lagos. Now, many, including Davido himself, are trying to better understand exactly what happened to their child.
What happened to Davido's son?
Reporting suggests that Ifeanyi died on Monday night, just days after his third birthday. Ifeanyi was reportedly in the water for a long time before being found, and while he was rushed to the hospital after being discovered, he was pronounced dead on arrival. Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, and his wife Chioma Rowland were believed to be away from home at the time of the incident. He shares two other children with previous partners.
Davido has yet to release any official statement on the news. Lagos police officials say that eight cleaning staff have been brought in for questioning around the death, as there were believed to be many members of the staff at the house at the time of the accident.
"Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened," police told The Daily Post.
"If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest," the police added.
The news is obviously an unspeakable tragedy, and one that comes just days after Davido and Chioma celebrated his third birthday with him. It may be some time before we have a fully understanding of what exactly happened that evening, if we ever do.
Fans and fellow musicians have shared their condolences.
In the aftermath of the news, both fans of Davido's and fellow musicians shared their condolences and offered sympathy over his loss.
“The death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic; this hit me so bad," Nigerian actor Ayo Makun wrote.
“Father, heal your children’s heart from this pain, strengthen them in such a dark and hurtful time, oh Lord," added comedian Lasisi Elenu.
Davido has emerged as one of the biggest Nigerian musicians of all time. Born in Nigeria but raised in part in Atlanta, Davido has mixed traditional African rhythms with global pop sounds to create music that has earned him plenty of fans and widespread acclaim. Davido has been releasing music for over a decade and has collaborated with artists like Chris Brown and Lil Baby.
Chioma has lived her life largely out of the public eye, in spite of her partner's increasing levels of fame. Now, Davido and Chioma will have to comfort one another as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy. What exactly happened may remain a mystery for some time, but whatever the answer turns out to be, it won't change the grief that both of them are sure to feel.