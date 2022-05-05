Being the stellar BFF she is, Kemi initially tries to convince Sarah to break off her engagement with Kola, as she can no longer witness her dear friend endure vile emotional and physical abuse. "Do you want to be his personal punching bag for the rest of your life?" she asks Sarah.

Sarah's parents want her to stick it out and marry into a rich family, and they manipulate her into doing so. "Don't embarrass me this day," Sarah's mother says to her between clenched jaws on the night of her traditional engagement ceremony.