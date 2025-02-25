The de la Motte Family Calls Itself a "Musical Family of 13" on 'Big Family, Big City' The de la Motte family has 11 kids. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 25 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@the.happy.caravan

When TLC announced plans to take a larger-than-life Instagram influencer family of 13, the de la Mottes, and give them a TV special, some reality TV fans thought they were seeing the Duggars all over again. The former reality television family is famously fundamentalist Baptist with strong beliefs about modesty and gender roles. But when it comes to the de la Motte family, what is their religion?

The family is made up of parents Marc and Amber de la Motte and their 11 children. According to the official Instagram account for the family, which relocated from San Diego to Harlem, they are a "musical family of 13." That is, they all play instruments and perform together. It's not unlike the way the Duggar kids grew up playing instruments, but it turns out, the de la Motte family's religion is different.

What is the de la Motte family's religion on 'Big Family, Big City'?

When you look at the de la Motte family and the fact that there are so many children, some might immediately assume that the family is Mormon. Or, at the very least, part of a religion similar to the Duggar family where birth control is a foreign concept and having "as many children as God allows" is the overall plan.

While Marc and Amber do have religious beliefs, according to Amber, it's "nothing fancy." She said as much in an October 2022 post on Instagram. "As a mom of 10 I get asked what religion we are from time to time," she wrote in the caption of a video of the family. "We're just born again Christians. Nothing fancy."

In 2023, Marc and Amber spoke with The Free Press about their religion and their dynamic as a family of 13 living in three floors of a building in Harlem. It's also the premise for their TLC special, Big City, Big Family. And it might be one of the more curious things about the de la Mottes, aside from their church-going habits.

"It's a standard Christian nondenominational church," Marc told the outlet, of where they attend service. "We go every week, but we never get there on time." They also shared with the outlet that they once attended a fundamentalist baptist church, but left the church and its teachings which, they admitted, were "culty."

The de la Motte family plays music together.

The de la Motte family is full of musicians, which is kind of their thing. Amber is in control of their social media account called The Happy Caravan, and eldest daughter Pearl de la Motte plates the viola. It's a talent that got her a scholarship to Juilliard. Enter the family's move across the country to live together in Harlem and support Pearl at the same time.