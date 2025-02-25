Colin Dooley Had Never Dated Someone With Tourette Syndrome Before He Met Baylen Dupree Baylen and Colin started dating in November 2022. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 25 2025, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@baylen_dupree

Even though Baylen Dupree's relationship isn't at the center of Baylen Out Loud on TLC, fans have started to support and follow her romance with boyfriend Colin Dooley. But are Baylen and Colin still together after the filming of the first season ended? No relationship is perfect, but some fans are hopeful for the pair's future.

other Baylen Out Loud fans have commented on Colin's drinking on social media and how they believe he might not be the best influence on Baylen when it comes to alcohol. Others have followed the pair since before the show even began and they want Baylen and Colin to last well beyond filming any future seasons of the show.

Are Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley still together?

Judging by social media, Colin and Baylen are still together after Baylen Out Loud. In fact, they got engaged in early February 2025, further cementing their future together. Baylen spoke to People about the engagement and how she was excited for viewers to see her and Colin in the next chapter of their lives together.

"We can't wait to take you along on this journey," she told the outlet. "Through all the ups, downs, and everything in between. But one thing's for sure, we're beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!" Before the show, Baylen had already shared much of her life with her supporters on social media. She posted and continues to post about her daily life and awareness of her Tourette Syndrome diagnosis on TikTok. Now, she has new fans and followers who are invested in her story.

While the events in the show haven't yet caught up to what's happening in Baylen and Colin's world in real life, that seems to be the plan for the future of the series. When Baylen announced her engagement in real life, TLC shared the news on its official Instagram account and wrote that the proposal happens on Baylen Out Loud, so viewers will get to see it happen.

How did Baylen Dupree and Colin Dooley meet?

Although Colin was already in Baylen's life before Baylen Out Loud, for some, there was much about the pair's relationship that wasn't yet known to the public. They share on the show that they met on a dating app, and later began dating in November 2022. And, Colin says on the show, he did his homework to be able to understand Baylen's Tourette Syndrome diagnosis.