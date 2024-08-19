Jana Duggar Officially Flew the Family Nest in Arkansas After She Got Married

In early July 2024, rumors about Jana Duggar being engaged flooded the internet. Later, her wedding photos were released by People and those rumors were proven right. But now that she is married, where does Jana Duggar live? Other than a few younger sisters, Jana is one of the last Duggar children who lived at the family home in Arkansas.

Prior to the announcement of the wedding and the Instagram post on Jana's profile with a left ring finger adorned with a telltale rock, she shared details of her tiny home on her family's property. Jana gave her fans a tour on YouTube of the small home she had renovated on her parents’ property and, it seemed, she was living there for the foreseeable future. But now that she's a married woman, things have changed for former Counting On star Jana.

Where does Jana Duggar live now?

After Jana and new husband Stephen Wissman got married, the question about “what now” hung in the air for many fans, and for those who still follow the former reality TV family the Duggars out of sheer curiosity. Although Jana and Stephen were reportedly close for years, and their families had known each other for even longer than they had been interested in each other romantically, they lived in two different states.

Jana and her family have called Arkansas home for her entire life, while Stephen lives in Nebraska. And now, Jana is about to make another big change as she leaves the nest in a big way — all the way to Nebraska herself. Jana told People following her Aug. 15 wedding that she and Stephen planned to move in together in their home in Nebraska.

"He has a little house we bought that we've been fixing up and getting pulled together, and so that's been fun," Jana told the outlet. She also admitted that, while getting married at an older age than her younger sisters (she’s 34) meant more stubbornness in the planning process, it was a nice change to take her relationship with Stephen from long distance to permanent.

Jana Duggar's husband is related to one of her in-laws.

Years before Jana and Stephen’s surprise wedding, the pair had been rumored to be dating. Or, rather, courting, as it is called in the fundamentalist Christian religion that the Duggar family follows. Jana and Stephen were rumored to have been courting in 2021, but the alleged courtship was called off for unknown reasons.