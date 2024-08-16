Distractify
She's Married! Who Is 'Counting On' Star Jana Duggar's Husband, Stephen Wissman?

For her fans, this wedding has come out of nowhere, as she never responded to the rumors about her engagement.

When 19 Kids and Counting premiered, it gave secular Americans an opportunity to see inside the life of those who follow Christian Fundamentalism. The Duggars are Independent Fundamentalist Baptists, who follow a specific way of living according to the Institute of Basic Life Principles. One important aspect of their religion is not using birth control, which is how we got the series in the first place. Jana Duggar was 18 years old when the show premiered, and now she's all grown up.

Their specific version of Christianity emphasizes the importance of women being the caretakers and homemakers. As one of the elder children in the Duggar family, Jana, alongside her other sisters, showed how they helped to take care of their younger siblings. Not many people were aware that Jana was in a relationship, so the news of her recent nuptials has fans both surprised and delighted. So, who is Jana's new husband, Stephen Wissman?

Who is Jana Duggar's new husband, Stephen Wissman?

According to People, Jana and Stephen had a quiet wedding in Arkansas on Aug. 15th, 2024. For her fans, this wedding has come out of nowhere, as she never responded to the rumors about her engagement. Stephen Wissman is no stranger to the Duggars and comes from a religious family himself. Stephen is one of 13 children, and his family is already known to the Duggars, as his sister, Hannah Wissman, is married to Jana's brother, Jeremiah Duggar. But that isn't all there is to know about him.

Stephen Wissman's family bears a lot of similarities to the Duggars, but there are a few differences as well.

Stephen Wissman is a pastor at a Mennonite church in Nebraska. He is one of 13 siblings, so he's obviously no stranger to large family lifestyles. In addition to that, he can play multiple musical instruments and plays in the family band alongside his siblings. With all the similarities in their backgrounds, it makes absolute sense that Jana and Stephen would find a deep connection with each other. People described their wedding as elegant, and the couple looked very happy about their future together.

Was Jill Duggar at Jana's wedding?

Jana was walked down the aisle by her father, Jim Bob Duggar, and most of the rest of her family was in attendance. It is unclear whether her sister Jill was there — she has cut ties with many members of the family — but Jill did share her well wishes for the happy couple in an Instagram Story.

Jana's sister Jessa Duggar Seewald was the matron of honor, and her sister-in-law Abbie Duggar and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and Jordyn Duggar were bridesmaids.

Congratulations to Jana and Stephen!

