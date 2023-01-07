'S.W.A.T.' Season 6: Jay Harrington Teases What's to Come for Deacon Kay (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: After the Kay family household was attacked earlier in Season 6, how does that continue to affect Deacon and his family’s storyline throughout the rest of the season?

Jay Harrington: We got a good opportunity to see how that has played out when we find that my son Matthew has been having some issues at school. I take him to work, try to teach him some boxing moves here and there because he [is] getting bullied. It turns out, that's not what happened. He [has] actually become the bullier. And he's being affected, you know, some trauma that he's dealing with. So we have a really nice moment — father-son moment — of, you know, how to start the conversation about dealing with this terrible thing that happened.