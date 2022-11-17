Former New Yorker Says Dead Body Was In Her Apartment Building for Weeks During COVID

"We had two upstairs neighbors and they both have the same name so I'm not going to say the name because I'm kind of terrified," she said. However, for the purpose of this story, she decided to call both of the neighbors Tim.

The Tim that lived right above her apartment was really cool. "We really got along as neighbors," she said, dubbing him "Cool Tim." But then there was the Tim who lived above him. "We called him Weird Tim."