This TikToker Says She "Shares" Her Boyfriend With Her Mom and Little Sister

“Yeah, I’m that kind of wife. I let my husband have her a couple of times a week,” she added.

If that weren’t shock-worthy enough, she later shared that she also lets her sister enjoy the fruits of her boyfriend’s labor. In videos, her husband was also seen locking lips with her.

She shared in another TikTok, “You wanna know how I keep my man happy? I let him play with my little sister."

We’re not the type of guys who kink-shame, but we speak for all of us when we say… Yikes.