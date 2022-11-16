Toddler Escapes House In the Middle of the Night: "I Feel Like the Sh-tiest Mom Ever"

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary that night as @mustangashley9 put her kids to bed at 8 p.m. Before she hit the hay at 10:30 p.m., she double-checked on her 2-year-old as she always does. “I open the door. I see him in his bed,” she said in the TikTok below. “He’s perfectly fine.”

About an hour later, her husband joined her in bed.