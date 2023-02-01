Home > Gaming Source: EA Here’s How to Get Infinite Money in the 'Dead Space Remake' By Jon Bitner Feb. 1 2023, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

The Dead Space Remake just launched on Jan. 27, but that hasn’t stopped players from picking it apart and discovering useful ways to exploit the game. One of the most beneficial discoveries is an infinite money hack – which allows you to quickly fill your pockets with ammo that can then be sold for cash.

You’ll need to put in a bit of legwork before you can try the hack out for yourself (and it’s possible EA will patch out the exploit), but here’s a closer look at the Dead Space Remake infinite money hack.



How to use the 'Dead Space Remake' infinite money hack.

This hack was first discovered by a Reddit user and posted in the Dead Space subreddit. It's pretty easy to use, although you’ll first need to acquire the Pulse Rifle. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, keep playing – you'll stumble upon the gun pretty early in the game. Once that’s out of the way, here’s how to carry out the Dead Space Remake infinite money hack:

With your Pulse Rifle in hand, use its alternate fire to place a Proximity Mine on the ground until you run out of ammo.

Head to a Bench, and upgrade a Capacity Node. This will refill your Pulse Rifle ammo.

Use your alternate fire to once again empty your clip using Proximity Mines.

Head back to a Bench, and upgrade a Capacity Node again.

Repeat this process until you’ve maxed out your Nodes.

Respec your gun and repeat the above process.

When you’re ready to cash in, pick up your dropped ammo, head over to a Store, and sell your ammo for a massive payday.

Tips for using the 'Dead Space Remake' infinite money hack.

There are a few things you can do to optimize your gains. First of all, you’ll want to find a good place to perform the exploit. Most players have found that the bench near the Flight Deck Tram in Chapter 1 is ideal, as a shop is located just around the corner – which limits the amount of time spent walking from bench to shop to cash in your ammo. Seeing as that can be one of the most time-consuming parts of this exploit, it helps to take a few minutes and find a good location.

It’s also beneficial to start with at least seven Power Nodes in your inventory. These are the items that are used to upgrade your weapon’s Capacity Node and refill your ammo. You’ll need at least four to make this exploit work properly, although you’ll increase your efficiency by starting with as many as possible.