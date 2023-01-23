Home > Gaming > Fortnite Source: Epic Games When Does the 'Dead Space' x 'Fortnite' Collaboration Begin? Here's What the Rumors Say By Jon Bitner Jan. 23 2023, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Epic Games never shies away from a good Fortnite collaboration, and it sounds like the next big crossover is closer than expected. According to a popular leaker, a Dead Space x Fortnite crossover is dropping sometime between now and Jan. 24. Curious to know what Isaac Clarke and the necromorphs have in store for Fortnite? Here’s everything we know about the rumored collaboration.

'Dead Space' x 'Fortnite' collaboration could include tons of cosmetics.

While Epic Games still hasn’t confirmed the Dead Space collaboration, several leakers think it's just a matter of time. One source believes it’s happening in the next few hours, while another speculates it’ll drop before Feb. 6. Regardless of who you listen to, most expect the crossover to include several new cosmetics, including one outfit, two backpacks, one pickaxe, and one emote.

Isaac Clarke is the clear pick for a Fortnite cosmetic, although there’s always the off chance we’ll see a secondary character just as Nicole Brennan or Kendra Daniels make an appearance. We could also get a necromorph skin – although that might be a tad gruesome for the colorful world of Fortnite.

Will the 'Fortnite’ x 'Dead Space' collaboration feature other content?

Many Fortnite crossovers come with new challenges, quests, or story updates – but details surrounding these topics haven’t been detailed in the early leaks. It’s possible Epic Games will launch new in-game content alongside the Dead Space cosmetics, but things are quiet as of now. And remember, there’s no guarantee Dead Space is finding its way to Fortnite, although there’s good reason to believe the recent leaks.

Fortnite x Dead Space drops in the next 2 weeks as a pack that inclides 1 outfit, 2 backpacks, 1 pickaxe, 1 build-in emote & 1,500 vbucks ‼️ (via @zatheo_) pic.twitter.com/gbSvg58e8r — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 18, 2023

For one, the Dead Space remake is gearing up for its launch on Jan. 27. This enhanced version of the game will feature radically reworked graphics and updated combat mechanics to make full use of the processing power on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game is already garnering heaps of attention, but partnering with Fortnite could be a way to get the game in front of a new audience.

Dead Space might seem like a game that’s too violent to team up with the lighthearted Fortnite, but it wouldn’t be the first mature title to do so. The Witcher 3 will be offering quests in February – and it’s a game that’s just as bleak as Dead Space.

REMINDER: The Dead Space collaboration will be available either tonight or tomorrow!



I'm pretty sure it's tonight, but I'm including both dates in this tweet in case I'm mixing up time zones right now. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 23, 2023