The 'Dead to Me' Season 2 Cast of Characters Has Some Fantastic Surprises

Warning: Spoilers revealing plot points from the Season 1 finale and Season 2 premiere of Dead to Me ahead, so proceed with caution.

Dead to Me Season 1 ended with a very dead Steve (James Marsden), and it seemed very probable that Jen (Christina Applegate) is the one responsible. However, thanks to a bit of a plot twist, you'll still get to see plenty of James Marsden in Season 2. Here are all the details about the new characters and the cast of Dead to Me Season 2.