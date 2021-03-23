Fans and Critics Are Giving Deadly Reviews to ‘Deadly Illusions’ (SPOILERS)

The new film Deadly Illusions is currently the No. 1 title on Netflix , perhaps because viewers are curious to know what kind of film earns a 17 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But after reaching the end of the flick, many of those same viewers are scratching their heads. “Wait, what the hell was with the Deadly Illusions ending,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Don’t waste your time watching Deadly Illusions on Netflix. The ending made no sense and it got a little weird.”

Let us clear it up.