The Dark and Twisty Ending to 'Tell Me Your Secrets,' Explained [SPOILERS]

After a few years of true crime documentaries, television films, and theatrical releases detailing the morbid fascination with serial killers, it's no wonder Amazon would capitalize on the true crime fascination and make a television show about it. T ell Me Your Secrets follows two women whose lives were ruined by the actions of a murderer. Now that people are starting to finish Season 1, here's the ending explained .

The ending to Season 1 of 'Tell Me Your Secrets' leaves a lot yet to be explained.

The twisted mystery that's left viewers divided begins with two women: Karen Miller (Lily Rabe) and Mary Barlow (Amy Brenneman) on opposite ends of a prisoner's glass window. Mary is looking for information regarding her missing teenage daughter Theresa (Stella Baker). Karen's former romantic partner Kit (Xavier Samuel) had a habit of torturing and murdering young women, and Mary suspects the same has happened to her daughter.

It's important to note that what isn't clear throughout Season 1 is whether or not Karen was aware of her boyfriend's awful activities. Mary, despite the awareness that Theresa could very well be dead, has been on a mission to get to the bottom of her daughter's disappearance. After serving her sentence, Karen goes into the care of psychologist Pete Guillory (Enrique Murciano) and is given a new identity and a new look.

Now known as Emma Hall, Karen continues to grapple with her trauma and has a lot of confusing feelings toward her ex, including some repressed memories. It is revealed she did come into contact with Theresa, who befriended Karen at the hair salon where she worked and had even been to her home. It was even further revealed that Mary also suspects Kit and Karen for disappearing teenage girls at a local children's home.

Here's where the twist comes in: Theresa, it appears, had been in a relationship with Kit, and was jealous of Karen, with whom Kit eventually began a relationship with as well. Karen was pregnant, and Theresa was determined to remove both Karen and the baby from the equation. Mary didn't want to believe Karen, and she called a press conference to point fingers. Meanwhile, Karen went to collect her daughter from carers.