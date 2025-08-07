Is Former Superman Dean Cain's Net Worth Sky High? Let's Get Into It You may be surprised by some of the projects Dean has been in. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Aug. 7 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although Dean Cain has been acting for most of his life, in August 2025, the actor announced he was dipping his toes into different waters. According to The Guardian, the man who once played Superman is trading his red cape in for tactical gear. While speaking on Fox News, Dean told Jesse Watters that he plans on becoming an ICE agent in order to participate in President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts.

"I’m actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer," Dean told Jesse. "I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy." This is an odd turn, but maybe Dean needs the extra money? Let's take a look at his net worth.

Dean Cain's net worth makes him a millionaire.

Dean's net worth is reportedly $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His love of acting began after a knee injury derailed Dean's football career in 1988. After a bunch of commercials and a memorable role on Beverly Hills 90210, where Dean played Shannen Doherty's love interest, he got the part of Superman in ABC's Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman opposite Teri Hatcher.

Dean Cain Actor and producer Net worth: $10 million Dean Cain is an actor and producer, best known for his role as Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Birth date: July 31, 1966 Birth place: Harrison Township, Mich. Birth name: Dean George Cain Father: Roger Tanaka Mother: Sharon Thomas Children: Christopher Cain (b. 2000) Education: Princeton, B.A. in History

The show ran for four seasons and at its peak, brought in 15 million viewers per episode, which is unheard of in 2025. A year after the series ended, Dean started his own production company called Angry Dragon Entertainment. Perhaps the most successful show produced by Angry Dragon was TBS's Ripley's Believe It or Not! series.

Dean has done his fair share of made-for-television movies and even played Scott Peterson in the straight-to-DVD movie The Perfect Husband: The Laci Peterson Story. The most out-of-pocket role Dean ever did was playing the ex-fiancé of comedian Maria Bamford in her Netflix series Lady Dynamite. After that, he mostly dabbled in Hallmark holiday movies and faith-based films.

Dean Cain's politics have contributed to his career choices.

Although Dean voted for Bill Clinton and Al Gore, by 2008, he was casting his vote for John McCain. In 2016, 2020, and 2024, Dean endorsed and voted for Donald Trump. It's possible his strong conservative views led him to star in movies like 2019's FBI Lovebirds, which mocks an extramarital relationship that really happened between an FBI agent investigating the Russian interference in the 2016 election and a lawyer for the FBI.