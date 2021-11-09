Who Was Dean Stockwell's Wife? Details on the Late Actor's Family

Who Was Dean Stockwell's Wife? Details on the Late Actor's FamilyBy Chris Barilla
Nov. 9 2021, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
With a well-regarded acting career spanning roughly seven decades, Dean Stockwell was far from an unfamiliar face. Through roles in films such as Married to the Mob; Paris, Texas; and Dune, he became a household name and one of the biggest stars of 20th-century cinema.
Unfortunately, Dean passed away on Nov. 7, 2021, at 85 years old. His professional career is clearly both well-regarded and well known, but what do we know about his personal life? Keep reading for details on Dean's wife, children, net worth, cause of death, and more.
Who was Dean Stockwell's wife?
Dean's first marriage was to actress Millie Perkins, whom he wed on April 15, 1960. However, their relationship was short-lived and the duo ended up getting divorced just two years later in 1962. The couple never had any children together.
Dean's next marriage came along in 1981 when he tied the knot with his second wife, Joy Marchenko, who was reportedly a textiles expert in Morocco. He and Joy welcomed two children: Austin Stockwell and Sophia Stockwell. The couple remained together for 23 years before eventually divorcing in 2004.
During the final years of his life, there were reports that Dean was romantically involved with Carol Belle. This information was never confirmed, and very few details exist about their relationship or how they met. It is also unclear if Dean was still seeing Carol at the time of his death.
Who are Dean Stockwell's children?
There are very few details publicly available about Dean's children considering they've lived their lives largely out of the public eye. Austin Stockwell was born on Nov. 5, 1983. His little sister, Sophia Stockwell, was born on Aug. 5, 1985. Neither have public social media pages or have conducted interviews about their lives.
What was Dean Stockwell's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dean's net worth was $5 million. This sum is attributed to a career as an actor that spanned from his childhood up until just a few years prior to his death.
Dean's career took him from Broadway to films and television. He is perhaps most widely known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci on the beloved hit time-traveling series Quantum Leap, starring Scott Bakula, from 1989–1993.
The Golden Globe–winning actor's last film credit was 2015's Entertainment with John C. Reilly.
What was Dean Stockwell's cause of death?
The news of Dean Stockwell's passing shocked the entertainment world when it was announced on Nov. 7, 2021. Dean, who was 85 at the time of his death, passed away peacefully from natural causes, according to a representative for the family, per Deadline.
The longtime star is survived by his ex-wife Joy and their two children, Austin and Sophie.