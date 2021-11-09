Who Was Dean Stockwell's Wife? Details on the Late Actor's Family

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dean's net worth was $5 million. This sum is attributed to a career as an actor that spanned from his childhood up until just a few years prior to his death.

Dean's career took him from Broadway to films and television. He is perhaps most widely known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci on the beloved hit time-traveling series Quantum Leap, starring Scott Bakula, from 1989–1993.

The Golden Globe–winning actor's last film credit was 2015's Entertainment with John C. Reilly.