'You, Me & My Ex' Isn't De'Andre Asbury-Heath's First Reality TV Appearance De'Andre has been collecting reality dating series left and right. Did you know the TLC star is a former 'Love Island USA' contestant? By Haylee Thorson May 9 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

There is certainly no shortage of messy reality romance series. However, TLC tends to dominate when producing drama-fueled dating shows. From Seeking Brother Husband to 90 Day Fiancé, the network consistently cranks out unconventional concepts that keep viewers wanting more.

And You, Me & My Ex is no different. However, reality television is nothing Season 2 star De’Andre Absury-Heath hasn’t handled. Did you know he appeared in another acclaimed romance series? Let’s get into it.

Source: Instagram/asbury14

Who is De’Andre Asbury-Heath from ‘You, Me & My Ex’?

You, Me & My Ex Season 2 star De’Andre has quite an impressive background. The 27-year-old reality star hails from Columbia, S.C., and made a significant name for himself in the sports industry. Beginning in 2013, De’Andre held the positions of Rightfielder, Centerfielder, and Leftfielder and played minor league baseball for several years. However, in his early twenties, he decided to pivot and enter reality television.

‘You, Me & My Ex’ isn’t De’Andre Absury-Heath’s first reality television stint. The former baseball player was a ‘Love Island’ contestant.

De’Andre has been collecting reality dating series left and right. In 2020, the former professional athlete participated in Love Island USA when he was 25 years old. However, he was not one of the original contestants.

During Season 2 of the American version of the popular U.K. show, De’Andre entered the chaotic Casa Amor on Day 16. And it wasn’t long before he received the boot. After failing to establish a connection with any of the women, the baseball player had no choice but to pack his bags on Day 19 and leave the island behind.

Although De’Andre ultimately did not find love, he explained his experience was overwhelmingly positive on the Not Basic Blonde podcast. “The experience was great,” the You, Me & My Ex star said. “I enjoyed it. I was around some fun, beautiful people.”

Are De’Andre and Elodie from ‘You, Me & My Ex’ still together?

In You, Me & My Ex, De’Andre’s girlfriend Elodie prepares to meet his mother for the first time — but she also comes face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend Rowan. Ever since Elodie began dating De’Andre, she grew increasingly jealous of his close friendship with his former flame, causing fans to wonder if the duo’s relationship has withstood the test of time.

Surprisingly, upon meeting one another, an unexpected friendship blossomed. "Now that we do know each other, it's more like, 'Hey girl, when can I see you? When can we hang out?' We don't really talk about me and De'Andre," the TLC star revealed to Insider.

