Are 'Seeking Brother Husband' Marriages Legal? What to Know About the Reality Relationships

It must be said that Seeking Brother Husband on TLC has taken reality TV show fans by storm since premiering on March 26, 2023 – showing viewers how “polyandrous families navigate the ups and downs of their relationships as they seek to bring new brother husbands into their lives,” per the network.

If you are late to the party, Seeking Brother Husband is essentially the reverse roles of Sister Wives – which is another TLC fan fave. But are the marriages even legal? Let’s dive into the unconventional family dynamics.

Are 'Seeking Brother Husband' marriages legal?

According to CBS News, up to 5 percent of US citizens are involved in polyamorous relationships, which involve more than one domestic partner. But polygamy, which is a marriage between more than two people, is illegal in all 50 states. Therefore, the marriages on Seeking Brother Husband are not in fact legal, but instead, are living arrangements that may or may not be mutually beneficial for the parties involved.

Seeking Brother Husband is currently airing its debut season on TLC and follows four polyamorous relationships – including Kim, Dustin, and Vinson in one throuple, Elisa and Mike, who are looking to add a third partner to their relationship, Kenya, Carl, and Tiger in another throuple, and finally Chara, Patrick, and Nobel.

Elisa and Mike’s marriage was plagued by infidelity in the past, while Carl and Tiger work as a team to keep Kenya happy as Chara decides which lover will serve as the biological father to her future child. Kim, Vinson, and Dustin on the other hand may be looking for even more love — however Vinson has some reservations about sharing their lives with someone new.

"Even though Elisa acted on her desires first, I think I was more aware and knowledgeable about polyamory as an alternative relationship style and was able to guide us in that direction during the mending process," Mike previously told Distractify exclusively.

"I may not have entirely felt ready to pursue polyamory when Elisa cheated, but her actions really accelerated the whole process and fortunately we were both mature enough and had a strong enough foundation as a couple to move forward and figure this whole poly thing out," he added.