What Was Dee Freeman's Cause of Death? The 'Sistas' Actor Has Died at 66 "We know Dee is up there in heaven, being the force of nature she always was." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 6 2026, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: IMDb

Black Hollywood is currently grieving a major loss. It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of actor and producer Dee Freeman’s death. She was only 66. Dee was known for her roles in Sistas and The Young and the Restless. Her family announced her death on April 3, 2026, and her publicist confirmed the news in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans and fellow actors sit with the loss, many have been wondering about the events that led to her passing. After all, Dee did portray a role where she was battling cancer. And sometimes, art has an interesting way of imitating life. So, what was Dee Freeman’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Dee Freeman’s cause of death?

According to People, Dee died due to her stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. Her publicist, Desiree L. Benson, shared that Dee died on April 2, 2026, and made a touching statement about Dee’s presence in the industry.

“Dee wasn’t just my client — she was someone I truly respected and admired,” Dee said via the press statement. “She carried herself with a level of grace, strength, and authenticity that is rare. Even in the face of stage 4 lung cancer, she showed up with courage and dignity. Dee had a quiet power that commanded respect without ever needing to demand it. Her legacy is not just in her work, but in how she made people feel — and that will stay with us forever.”

Article continues below advertisement

Dee’s family also made their own tribute with an Instagram post, while making a point to thank fans and loved ones for their support. “Thank you to everyone who supported Dee during her battle,” the post reads. “It blew her away to know how many people cared about her and were pulling for her. We know Dee is up there in heaven, being the force of nature she always was. Now she's doing it with her angel wings on. Rest in peace, Dee.”

Article continues below advertisement

Dee Freeman had earned nearly 70 acting credits throughout her career.

There’s no argument that Dee was a force in and out of the entertainment industry. People shared that before entering the industry, the actor served her country for six years as part of the United States Marine Corps.

After her service, she jumped into the world of entertainment, dazzling audiences with stellar performances. Following her on-screen 1995 debut in the TV series Coach, Dee continued her TV series run with appearances in Party Rock, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Lost on Earth, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to land recurring roles in The Hughleys and on the iconic soap, The Young and the Restless. Fans also enjoyed her performance as Valerie Barnes in Tyler Perry’s Sistas. Interestingly, her role in the series had a connection to her personal health, since she played a mom battling breast cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Her last role as Maryanne Winston in the upcoming horror film, Don’t Move, is currently in post-production, per IMDb. However, there is no information on a release date.