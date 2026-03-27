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What Did Tyler Perry Try to Do for TSA? Fans Are Impressed With His Giving Spirit

Fans have declared Tyler Perry to be a real one.

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Updated March 27 2026, 11:07 a.m. ET

Tyler Perry
Source: Mega

It’s always heartwarming to see a celebrity use their platform and resources for good. While some notable figures make a point of publicizing their good deeds, others bless others behind the scenes.

By now, the nation is well aware that TSA workers have not been paid due to the partial government shutdown. As a result, many people have been feeling the spirit of giving.

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Social media chef Daron the Chef partnered with NYC’s beloved Cuts & Slices to feed workers at LaGuardia Airport, along with local businesses pitching in to feed staff across the country. And one would say that the spirit is making its rounds as other famous folks, including Tyler Perry, have stepped up to the plate. So, what did Tyler Perry try to do for TSA? Here’s what we know.

Tyler Perry speaking at an event
Source: Mega
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What did Tyler Perry try to do for TSA?

According to 11Alive, the actor, director, and entertainment mogul has put his money where his beliefs are. Sources told the outlet that Tyler went to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport to give TSA workers a large sum of money.

Unfortunately, due to federal restrictions, the site shares that TSA workers are unable to accept Tyler’s gift while on duty. Although it’s reported that Tyler's good deed was unsuccessful, the act boosted the workers' spirits.

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The New York Post reports that Tyler took the time to thank agents for their commitment to their jobs despite their current circumstances, to shake their hands, and to listen to them.

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Interestingly, Aaron Barker, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, told the outlet that TSA workers can receive donations if it goes through the proper channels. Money would have to be given to workers' unions before they can receive it.

Tyler Perry at the 2025 BET Awards
Source: Mega
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Social media users believe that Tyler Perry should have used a more crafty approach to get the funds to TSA workers.

Although we align with the belief that no one should break the law, in this instance, many social media users believe that Tyler should have taken other measures. Since giving the money to TSA workers while they're on duty is prohibited, many people believe that he could have done so in secret.

For example, some people suggested that Tyler go to the airport and speak privately with a few agents. He could have arranged a meeting time and place and followed through with the gesture.

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“Best believe I’d tell him to arrange a meet-up spot so all of them can get paid,” one person shared under The Shade Room’s post of the situation.

“Under the table Tyler, under the tableeee,” one person shared.

“This is so crazy that they won’t even let ppl give them money. … Meanwhile, ICE is still getting paid, I can’t stand this administration, it lacks humanity, empathy, and discernment. How much more can we take?” one person shared.

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