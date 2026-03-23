The Third and Final Season of ‘Beauty in Black’ Has Been Confirmed, but When Will It Air? Season 2 ended on a major FBI raid. By Mustafa Gatollari Updated March 23 2026, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Tyler Perry's resume of productions is staggering. The writer/director/producer has amassed a prolific body of work since the early 2000s, spanning a variety of TV/streaming series and feature-length films. In 2024, another one of Perry's works, Beauty in Black debuted on Netflix, and it's just been confirmed for a third season. But when will season 3 come out?

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When will Season 3 of 'Beauty in Black' come out?

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the third season of Beauty in Black will return to Netflix, but the soap-style thriller will stop there. As of this writing, no official date has been set. But what can fans expect in the upcoming batch of episodes? If you're unfamiliar with the program, it follows Kimmie, who used to be a sex worker, who enters the Bellarie family business, which specializes in selling hair relaxers for black customers.

Source: Netflix

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Upon joining the company, Kimmie positions herself to become the brand's chief operating officer. And in doing so, discovers that the Bellarie's business practices aren't on the up and up. Kimmie learns that the Beauty in Black brand she works for is effectively a front for a slew of illegal activities.

Namely, human trafficking and drug dealing. The profits from these illegal ventures are then laundered through their hair relaxer product, along with other shell companies. Furthermore, anyone who threatens to expose their wrongdoings is intimidated or killed, like when Norman murders Judge Harold Wiscollins.

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Wiscollins is the same judge who helped the Bellarie family keep their illicit businesses under wraps. This adds another crime to the company's rap sheet: Beauty in Black actively engages in corruption of government officials and legal authority officials to keep its criminal empire intact.

Source: Netflix

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The show's second season ends on a dramatic note: The FBI raids the Beauty in Black headquarters. Kimmie holds a final shareholder meeting where she airs out the business's dirty laundry. Namely, Roy, the selfish, drug-addicted heir to the Bellarie family, sells narcotics to bolster the company's portfolio.

Norman Bellarie is also on the chopping block. Originally kicked out of the business for purportedly developing a hair-relaxing chemical that caused 98 cancer-related fatalities in its customers, he turned to trafficking sex workers. Kimmie exposed his crimes in the shareholder meeting.

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Source: Netflix

Jules is also outed for his participation in this trafficking ring, and Olivia is admonished for the role she played in covering up the company's income stream. Charles is outed for murder at the end of the show's second season, as well. Mallory Bellarie, after mounting frustrations with Roy's infidelity and unhappiness with her standing in the business being diminished, teams up with Kimmie to take Beauty in Black down.

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However, Roy put many of the shell companies in Mallory's name, which could implicate her in any legal proceedings regarding the business moving forward. So cashing out of the business is a tricky undertaking for Kimmie's newfound ally.

Source: Netflix

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Netflix penned in a press release that in Season 3, "Kimmie's journey with the Bellarie family [comes] to an epic conclusion." Taylor Polidore Williams, who plays Kimmie in the show, says that in the latest batch of episodes, she will "step fully into her power with all of the support that she needs."