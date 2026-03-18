Season 4 of 'Invincible' Starts with Mark Sporting Some Snazzy Robot Arms — Here's Why Conquest threatened Atom Eve, and Invincible took that personally. By Ivy Griffith Published March 18 2026, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

When he was 17 years old, Mark Greyson inherited superpowers. The son of a Viltrumite known as Omni-Man and a human named Debbie, Mark's life changed forever when he became Invincible. Although he had always hoped to inherit his father's legacy, it still came as a surprise when he stepped into the powerful mantle of his superhero persona.

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Very quickly, it became apparent that life would never be the same again. In Season 3, fans got a glimpse of what happens when a Viltrumite known as Conquest arrives to challenge Mark's place. The battle left Mark scarred both inside and out. When Season 4 of Invincible arrived in March 2026, it brought a surprising detail: Mark now has robot arms. Here's why that happened.

Source: Prime Video

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Why does Mark have robot arms in 'Invincible'?

When Season 3 starts, Mark is as he's always been, with regular arms. But when Season 4 starts, suddenly he's sporting arms that suspiciously match the material which makes up the character Robot, although that's a tale for another day. So, what happened?

In a word: Conquest happened. In Season 3, we get that epic and episode-spanning fight as Viltrumite Conquest takes on Mark, who is half-Viltrum. The battle is gruesome, and when Mark and Conquest enter the home stretch, Atom Eve shows up and blasts Conquest's skin clean off his body. However, that isn't enough to put the powerful villain down. Conquest threatens Atom Eve, and it sends Mark into a frenzy.

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With one arm already broken, bone protruding from his forearm, Mark launches himself back into the fight with Conquest. Conquest then shatters his other hand. Straddling him, arms destroyed, Mark makes a split-second decision and literally beats Conquest to death. Using his own head. It was a horrifying, brutal, gruesome end for Conquest. But, hey. He monologued to us about how lonely he was, so in a way, Mark did him a favor. Nonetheless, the battle left Mark's arms shattered.

Source: Prime Video

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Season 4 of 'Invincible' shows a more vulnerable Mark who has to grapple with his past.

So, when Season 4 starts, Mark sports those Robot-like arms, which clearly make up for the fact that Conquest absolutely tore him up in Season 3. But what exactly is Season 4 going to be about?

We already know that Mark has to grapple with learning that everything Omni-Man told him about the Viltrum is a lie. They aren't a grand civilization, and he's not inheriting the mantle of a wise species Rather, he's inherited the powers of a cruel and power-hungry race.

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