Conquest Was Defeated in Season 3 of 'Invincible' — He's Alive and in Cecil's Hands (SPOILERS) Underestimating Conquest is always a grave mistake. By Ivy Griffith Published March 19 2026, 4:34 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

For fans of Invincible, few villains are as satisfying as Conquest. He and Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, got their episode-spanning epic battle in Season 3. We got a little soulful monologuing, and we saw Mark absolutely lose his mind and beat Conquest to death. Or not.

Article continues below advertisement

Because at the very end of Season 3, we get an unpleasant surprise. Conquest is alive. When we see him again, he's in the hands of Cecil, director of the Global Defense Agency. Cecil, who has some plans for Conquest. Here's what we know about why Cecil kept Conquest alive.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Cecil keep Conquest alive in 'Invincible'?

Of course, this isn't the first time a dead character has enjoyed a bizarre second life in the series. But what's clear about the Conquest storyline is that Cecil has some serious plans for the defeated Viltrumite. What exactly are those plans?

It's nothing too exciting. Cecil just wants information, and he's convinced that a weakened and trapped Conquest will be primed to provide them. But underestimating an alien who was beaten to what should have been death and survived is probably not the safest bet to make.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prime Video

Unsurprisingly, Conquest eventually manages to free himself. And it's not pretty for Cecil. Whatever information he may have gleaned, and we might not know it all yet, it doesn't make up for the fact that he unleashed Conquest on the galaxy again when he had the potential chance to end the threat for good.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Atom Eve lose her powers in Season 4?

However, Conquest's escape isn't the only eye-popping storyline in Season 4. When it launched in March 2026, Invincible proved that just because the series is climbing in seasons doesn't mean they're getting boring. Which makes sense, with so much comic source material to work with.

But in Season 4, we note that Samantha, aka Atom Eve, has lost her power. Mark pledges to help her find the source of her weakness, even considering Cecil as a potential resource. Which, of course, is probably a terrible idea. However, Eve appears to figure out the reason all on her own. At the end of Season 4, Episode 3, we see Samantha shutting Mark out of the bathroom. Surprise surprise, she's holding a pregnancy test. A positive pregnancy test.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prime Video

When Prime released Season 4, they released the first three episodes in a cluster, so people were left on a cliffhanger. As of the publication of this article, Samantha hadn't dropped the bomb to Mark yet.