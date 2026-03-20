Is Marlo Hampton Dating Tyler Perry? Images Seem to Suggest That a Romance Is Brewing "He's never even met here before the brunch." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 20 2026, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Another day, another celebrity relationship rumor. The lifestyles of the rich and famous come with strangers trying their best to poke into their personal lives. Unfortunately, men and women can’t be seen together without a rumor generating out of nowhere. And that’s the case for Marlo Hampton and Tyler Perry.

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On March 19, 2026, photos of the pair went viral after they were spotted together at an event in Atlanta. And while it’s expected for celebs to mix, mingle, and even arrive at events together, that doesn’t mean that a romance is brewing. However, since Marlo and Tyler are not a pair folks are used to seeing out and about, it didn’t take long for chatter to ensue. So, is Marlo Hampton dating Tyler Perry? Here’s what we know.

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Is Marlo Hampton dating Tyler Perry?

No, Marlo and Tyler are not a thing. The fact that some folks believe this relationship could have blossomed is a bit asinine, given that both parties are notoriously private about their romantic lives.

Since photos of the pair went viral, including a few of them kissing, many people took the pictures at face value. However, not everything is as it seems. And we’re all about to learn another lesson about why certain technologies are dangerous.

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Tyler Perry IS NOT dating Marlo Hampton (formerly of Real Housewives of ATL) .. that photo of them kissing is FAKE.. AI strikes again. pic.twitter.com/0HqM7TIOLj — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) March 20, 2026

Loren LaRosa, of The Latest With Loren LaRosa, made it a point to go online and dispel the relationship rumors with a quick video. “There are photos, videos, all these things circulating right now of Tyler Perry and Marlo Hampton out at brunch last Sunday in Atlanta,” Loren said. “Now let’s talk about whether or not they’re dating. … No, they’re not dating. I’m told he’s never even met her before this brunch by Jason Lee.”

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She goes on to share that the event was a gospel brunch in honor of Catherine Bruton, where Kirk Franklin attended, and Tyler was personally invited to. Marlo, Catherine's best friend, was also in attendance. Although the pair is seen together in photos, Loren makes it clear that a romance is the last thing on both of their minds.

Source: Mega

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The photos of Marlo Hampton and Tyler Perry kissing are AI.

AI strikes again! In Loren’s video, she further supports her claim that Tyler and Marlo are not an item by saying the photos were generated by AI. She made it a point to show the AI photos and the photos that were actually taken at the event.

“I spoke to the photographer, Freddie O., who originally took the photos,” Loren said. “And I want to make it clear, too, that I was told by another photographer that Tyler Perry wasn’t even trying to do the whole photo thing. He didn’t even want this to be about him. He was there to enjoy the brunch with his friend Jason Lee and to support Catherine Bruton.”

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UPDATE: We have video on the grid, and yes, Tyler Perry and Marlo Hampton are really a thing! pic.twitter.com/jhoTDSd9em — @hearasap (@hearasap) March 20, 2026