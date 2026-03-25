What Did Daron the Chef Do for TSA? A Look at the Selfless Act Social Media Is Praising "Just a small way to say thank you for showing up every day and keeping everyone safe." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 25 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@daronthechef

It’s no secret that nationwide, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers have not been paid since Feb. 14, 2026. The cause? Per NBC News, the partial U.S. Homeland Security shutdown. The outlet shares that Democrats have been pushing for reforms to ICE as multiple Americans have been abused and fatally attacked by those agents. Unfortunately, that means the TSA agents seen working at U.S. airports are working without pay. Even worse, the situation has led to over 400 TSA workers quitting their jobs.

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Although some TSA workers have shown up for work, many have shared online that they don’t have the funds to cover basic expenses, from housing to food. As a result, many people have been advocating for them. Others are also using their resources to aid the workers, including social media creator and chef Daron the Chef. So, what did Daron the Chef do for TSA? Here’s the 4-1-1.

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What did Daron the Chef do for TSA?

In honor of his new series, “Lunch on Me,” the social creator decided to pay it forward by feeding TSA workers at NYC’s LaGuardia Airport. As the video starts, a TSA agent shares that Daron, along with Cuts & Slices co-founder Randy McLaren, came to the airport and fed over 100 people. If you’ve been keeping up with #PizzaTok of the NYC #FoodTok scene, you know that Cuts & Slices is one of the most notable pizza shops. Offering a slew of gourmet slices inspired by Caribbean flavors and NYC fusion staples, ranging from sweet chili oxtail to chopped cheese slices, it’s become the créme de la creme of NYC pizza fabric.

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In the video, Daron gives TSA their flowers and thanks them for showing up to work, given their circumstances. “To make it extra special, we made a pizza that no one could get right now at any of the locations — birria pizza,” Daron shared.

As the video continues, you see Daron, Randy, and Cuts & Slices staff working to create various pizza pies. Daron said that he had been working at the Queens Cuts & Slices location since 7 a.m. to ensure that all the food could be made. In the video, multiple TSA workers showed their gratitude. Not only were they impressed by the new pizza flavor, but they were also thankful for Daron and Randy taking one more stressful thing off their plates for the day.

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“We just appreciate the food because we can’t afford no food right now,” one TSA worker said. “We’re not getting paid.” Randy then reiterated how appreciative he and the world are of TSA for still showing up despite the shutdown.

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At the end of the video, Randy shared that the birria pizza may make its way to the Cuts & Slices menu. So, fans of the pizza shop may also be able to taste the new recipe soon.

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There is no word on when TSA workers will be paid.

According to CNN, there is no set date for TSA workers to be paid. As of today, 61,000 TSA workers are working without pay. And while the Senate is working on a deal, TSA agents won’t be able to get paid until funding is finalized.

Keep in mind that this is the second year TSA workers have experienced government shutdown payment issues. And while a 2019 law states that TSA workers will receive back pay once legislation is enacted and all parties are in agreement, it can take weeks for workers to receive their money. After all, they have to wait until the government reopens.