The TSA Is (Kind of) Ending Its Shoe Removal Policy — Break out Your Worst Socks in Celebration No more bare feet at the airport. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 8 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET

Few things bother travelers more than removing their shoes while going through security. Not only is it gross, awkward, and time-consuming, but it lacks a certain dignity. Despite the fact that we've been dealing with this since 2006, the whole process always seems to confuse some travelers. What doesn't help the situation is getting yelled at by a TSA agent who is demanding we take off our footwear while slamming down bins for our belongings. It always feels like a lost episode of Seinfeld.

For those of us who cringe when we forget to put on a decent pair of socks, we have good news for you. The TSA is ending its shoe removal policy. The long, national nightmare is over! This was confirmed in a post to X from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who shared a story about the change from CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs. Why are the shoeless shenanigans done? Here's what we know.



Here's what we know about the end of the TSA shoe removal policy.

According to CBS News, the shoe removal police is ending in phases and is starting at the following airports: Baltimore/Washington International Airport

Fort Lauderdale International Airport

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

Portland International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. If your airport isn't on the list, don't worry. Los Angeles International Airport and New York City's LaGuardia Airport are also reportedly hopping on board.

When asked about the sudden change, TSA and the Department of Homeland Security told CBS News they are "always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and [their] strong security posture." Folks who have been blessed with TSA PreCheck have already been able to keep their sneaks on their feet. With this policy change, they can no longer hold that over the heads of the rest of us peons.

Why did we start removing our shoes at the airport?

Many people incorrectly assume that the shoe removal policy was because of the Sept. 11 attacks, but it was not directly related. Three months after 9/11, a British-born Islamist by the name of Richard Reid "boarded American Airlines Flight 63 from Paris to Miami with homemade bombs hidden in his shoes," per the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

While trying to detonate his pair of high-top shoes, Reid struggled to light the fuse, which alerted crew members and passengers. Thankfully, they were able to restrain him as the flight was diverted to Logan International Airport in Boston, Mass. Once they landed, Reid was arrested by Massachusetts State Police officers. Reid later told the FBI that he made the shoes himself.