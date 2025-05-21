This Woman Tried to Fly Without a Real ID, and This Is What Happened "They pulled me aside and started swabbing my hands." By Ivy Griffith Published May 21 2025, 5:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @resilientla

Flying between countries can be a major headache, with strict requirements and legal hoops you have to jump through. Theoretically, flying domestically should be much easier. Unless, of course, you don't have a Real ID-compliant license or government-issued ID.

One TikTok user recently shared what happens when you fly without Real ID, and it's a good reminder to get it all sorted out now before you find yourself needing to hop on a plane with little time to spare. Because, let's face it; the DMV is never a quick in-and-out. Here's what we know about flying without Real ID and how you can get your identification card up to date.



What happens if you fly without Real ID?

One TikToker recently tried to board a domestic plane with an identification card that wasn't Real ID-compliant. Luckily, their experience was able to provide some insight for those who have yet to try to fly without updating their ID. In short: don't do it. But not because you can't, at least for now. It's just inconvenient and may add an unknown amount of time to your flight.

As TikTok user @reslientla discovered, if you don't present a Real ID-compliant card, they will pull you aside. The TikTok user explained that they swiped their hands and their phone. While she said, "You can still get on the plane," you need to set aside some extra time to do so. However, the TSA's official website explains that they will no longer be accepting identification that is not compliant with the new rules, so those who do not have the ID will be subject to additional screening and will likely be asked to supply another form of acceptable ID.

The website adds, "Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance, may be directed to a separate area and may receive additional screening. This includes TSA PreCheck passengers." If you don't want to get the Real ID-compliant identification, here is a list from the TSA of other forms of acceptable identification.

How to get Real ID updated for your license or government ID.

But how do you know if your ID is Real-ID compliant? Luckily, it's easy to tell at a glance. If your ID has the gold star in the upper right hand corner on the front of your card, it's Real ID-compliant, according to USA.gov.

Several states have already required Real ID, so you may have already updated yours in the past few years. If you haven't, getting the ID updated is a bit of a headache and may take some time, so plan ahead for any travel you're going to do. Each state has different requirements for what sort of documentation you need in order to get your Real ID, so check with your individual state.

But in general, USA.gov explains, these are the requirements: "Proof of identity - To prove your identity, you can bring a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, or Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) if you are a non-U.S. citizen. Proof of a Social Security number - You can provide your Social Security card, Form W-2, which shows your earnings for tax purposes, or a pay stub or paycheck from your job. Proof of residency - Your state department of motor vehicles may ask you for a deed, mortgage statement, lease agreement, utility bill, or bank statement to prove you are a state resident."

