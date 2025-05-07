May 7 Is the Real ID Deadline, but What Happens if You Don't Get One? Real IDs are going to be very important if you want to fly domestically. By Joseph Allen Published May 7 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Now that the deadline to get one is fast approaching, many people are realizing, perhaps for the first time, that they might need a Real ID. This new form of ID is being introduced by the federal government, and many want to know more about the IDs beyond the deadline.

If you're thinking of chancing it by not getting a Real ID, or are at least planning to miss the deadline, we've got you covered. Here's what you need to know about what happens if you don't get a Real ID.

What happens if I don't get a Real ID?

Real IDs were originally recommended by the 9/11 Commission all the way back in 2002, and Congress passed Real ID Act in 2005. The federal government has delayed the enforcement of this new form of identification several times, though. Now, you will need a Real ID in order to board a domestic flight, and you'll also need the ID to enter some federal government buildings as well as nuclear power plants.

How do I know whether I have a Real ID?

If your ID, whether it's a driver's license or something else, has a star in its upper half, then it's Real ID compliant. If it doesn't, then it isn't. "If the card does not have a star marking, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won't be accepted as proof of identity to board commercial aircraft," Homeland Security told Business Insider. There are variations by state, though, with the color of the state changing based on where your ID is from.

If you're planning to take a flight anywhere this summer, you have to have a Real ID to do so. That likely means that your local DMV is busier than usual. The only consequence if you miss the May 7 deadline is that you won't be able to fly until you get one. If you're not planning a flight any time soon, then you can let the deadline pass and worry about updating your ID later.

How do you get a Real ID?

Requirements for getting a Real ID vary by state, but in general, it involves going in person to a DMV and submitting some combination of documents to prove your identity. Once you've done that, your card will be issued and you can use it to travel domestically. You'll still need a passport for international flights, so these cards are just for use flying within the United States.