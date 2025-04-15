How Can I Tell if I Have a Real ID? All the Details About the New Requirement With the implementation of Real ID requirements, travelers have one more thing to add to their list before they depart into the friendly skies. By Danielle Jennings Published April 15 2025, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

The countdown is officially on, as in just a few weeks, the long-anticipated Real ID requirement will be a reality — but the impending deadline has caused a fair share of confusion among Americans who aren’t sure if they already have one.

Airport travel is an often hectic endeavor that comes with a healthy number of headaches, from buying your tickets to making sure you arrive at the airport in time. With the implementation of Real ID requirements, travelers have one more thing to add to their list before they depart for the friendly skies.

How can I tell if I have a Real ID?

There are a few things that are important to note to determine if you already have a Real ID or if you need to head to your local DMV to obtain one. According to the Department of Homeland Security, individuals should look at their IDs closely to see if they feature a gold star, a black star, a white star on a gold background, or a white star on a black background.

“REAL ID-compliant cards will have of one of the following markings on the upper top portion of the card. If the card does not have one of these markings, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won’t be accepted as proof of identity in order to board commercial aircraft,” the organization said.

What happens on the May 7 deadline?

On this date, TSA and other federal agencies will only accept state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs that are compliant with Real ID requirements, according to NPR.

However, it’s important to note that after this date arrives it doesn’t automatically mean that you need a Real ID to board a domestic flight, as long as you have another approved form. Travelers can use other identification forms, such as a passport or passport card, an enhanced driver's license, a permanent resident card or any other forms of ID that are approved by TSA, per the outlet.

Will you be turned away if you don’t have an acceptable form of ID by the deadline?

The short answer is that it’s highly likely. According to ABC News, TSA has warned travelers that in addition to possibly being turned away from security checkpoints, severe delays could occur during the process as well. "Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (i.e., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint," the organization said, per the outlet.

