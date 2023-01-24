Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty TikToker Claims Bar Bouncer Snapped Her Real ID in Half While She Was on Vacation By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 24 2023, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

The fake ID industry in the United States is a really, really large industry. Depending on how legit one of these false ID cards look, they can cost as much as $300 a pop, which is a lot of money for someone who's just trying to get into a bar and pay for an overpriced drink, or fully stock a house party while your parents are out for a romantic weekend to help repair their failing marriage.

Of course, these cards are used for all sorts of purposes. It's not difficult to imagine that people with a huge fake personality will build up their credit score under this false persona and take out loans under the name that they have no intention of paying back. Or if they're some kind of international jet-setting criminal with nefarious plans, they could use those IDs for God knows what.

But there are a number of youngsters who try and get their hands on falsies in order to gain access to bars and nightclubs, which bouncers are on the lookout for. If you're caught with one, oftentimes bouncers will snatch it from you and either toss them in the trash or hand it over to authorities. Which is what this TikToker says happened to them.

@kristen_nicoles 🤬🤬So this place in downtown San Luis Obispo just snapped my ID in half !! I’m so upset! Im 23 years old and i had another year till my license expires. Called “Mothers Tavern” in downtown San Luis Obispo!!!!! DO NOT GO HERE THEY BREAK REAL ID’s UNTRAINED BOUNCERS !!!!!!! Lemme know if this has happened to you! #bars #sanluisobispo #GenshinImpact34 #fyp #snappedid #bouncer #clubs ♬ original sound - Kristen Source: TikTok | @kristen_nicoles

The only problem is that they claim their ID was real and the bouncer snapped a legitimate, government-issued ID right in front of their face. A TikTok user by the name of Kristen (@kristen_nicoles) wrote in a caption for a viral video capturing bits of the incident: "So this place in downtown San Luis Obispo just snapped my ID in half !!"

She continued, " I’m so upset! Im 23 years old and i had another year till my license expires. Called “Mothers Tavern” in downtown San Luis Obispo!!!!! DO NOT GO HERE THEY BREAK REAL ID’s UNTRAINED BOUNCERS !!!!!!! Lemme know if this has happened to you!"

She says in the video as she stands outside of the establishment, "I just came to this frickin' bar and they snapped my ID in half. My real ID they just snapped in half. So, 23 years old and they snapped my frickin' ID...so, yeah..."

Kristen begins speaking to other patrons outside of the bar, "no I'm not gonna go in there but they snapped my real ID in half 23 years old and snapping real IDs, hunh? That's so funny to do"

One TikTok user who viewed the video wrote that "they can get in big trouble for that" but it appears that the "trouble" they can get into must be sussed out in small claims court.

Kristen could presumably sue the bar for the replacement costs of her real ID along with any potential inconveniences that occurred as a result of her not having an ID. I.e. if she needed to miss a day of work in order to get a new driver's license or had to take cabs as a result of not being able to drive without an ID, that could be brought up in court as well.

Folks who've asked about similar situations have been advised to immediately call the police in these types of situations, so if you go to a bar and a bouncer thinks your ID is fake and destroys it, then you should probably alert authorities right away and bring them to the scene. This way you have a police report backing up your story if you should decide to take it to small claims court.

In a follow-up video Kristen explained that she was on vacation and decided to chill back at the house she was staying at and partied there instead. According to the clip she visited a police station to report the incident and that she's going to post more details about what went down outside the bar soon.

