Dylan O’Brien’s New GF, Rachael Lange, Is in Serious Trouble for Some Tweets

In the internet age, where everything is accessible at our fingertips, it's not uncommon to have some things resurface from one's past. Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt's season of The Bachelor had some pictures come out from her college days. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules had her racist past come to light, causing her to be fired. And now Rachael Lange has had tweets resurface that are nothing if not problematic.

If you don't know who Rachael Lange is, she's a model with top modeling agency Elite. She's also the founder of Dreamers Delicates, a new underwear brand. Most recently, she was spotted holding-hand with actor Dylan O'Brien at Paris Fashion Week. So now that we've covered who she is, let's get into her tweets.

Rachael Lange’s tweets were racist, made light of pedophilia, and slut-shamed Taylor Swift.

Her tweets before she deleted them. pic.twitter.com/dkOfBFIitf — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) January 22, 2023

Rachael's old tweets that surfaced are not a good look. They have since been deleted, but popular Twitter account @PopFactions was able to share them for us to see. A screen record of a search of the N-word shows that Rachael tweeted this word casually countless times between the years 2013 and 2016. While it doesn't seem as if that there was malintent in these tweets, the blatant ignorance is disrespectful and racist in itself.

Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriend Rachael Lange slutshames Taylor Swift in a resurfaced tweet. pic.twitter.com/TxHBeA5kqS — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) January 22, 2023

In 2016, Rachael wrote a tweet in which she called Taylor Swift a wh--e. The responses in the comments are clearly referencing Dylan O'Brien and Taylor Swift's friendship (last year, Dylan was cast in the short film for Taylor's 10-minute version of "All Too Well"), joking about how Dylan will dump Rachael for Taylor.

Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriend Rachael Lange talks about being a “pedophile” and having “various pictures of small black children on [her] phone” in a resurface tweet. pic.twitter.com/iKRByP2FDD — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) January 22, 2023

In 2013, Rachael even joked about being a "pedophile" and commented that she had "various pictures of small Black children on [her] phone."

Rachael took to Twitter to post her apology.

In a tweet apology posted a couple days after her old tweets surfaced, Rachael apologized for her past actions: "I would like to wholeheartedly apologize for past tweets of mine. I am mortified and ashamed that they exist; and am truly disgusted that I ever spoke that way. I'm not here to write them off or make excuses. All I can say is that I hear you all and I'm so sorry for the pain I've caused and contributed to. I want to make it abundantly clear that I take full responsibility. I was extremely ignorant and while I do not remotely resonate with the things I once said, there is zero justification for my ever having said them. I understand the significance that my words have and I'm deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused."

Has Dylan O'Brien responded to the tweets?

Rachael's rumored boyfriend, Dylan O'Brien, has not made a statement on the matter yet. Rachael and his relationship hasn't even been confirmed, although holding hands at a very public event seems to be a bigger deal than becoming IG official.