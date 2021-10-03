Grab Your Pack, 'Teen Wolf' Is Back! A Paramount Plus Movie Is Set for Release in 2022

Loosely based on the original 1985 Teen Wolf film, the 2011 MTV show Teen Wolf introduced a generation to a world of werewolves, banshees, kitsunes, and other various magical creatures. The show ended in 2017 after six seasons, but fans have always been vocal about wanting more seasons of the show with the original cast.

Now, Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis has announced a revival of the show in movie format to air on Paramount Plus in 2022, but who of the original cast is returning? Here's what we know about the Teen Wolf film.

Which of the original cast members are coming back for the 'Teen Wolf' movie?

Thankfully, Variety has the scoop on the synopsis for the Teen Wolf movie revival, which will see some familiar characters face off against new foes. The synopsis reads, "A terrifying evil has emerged in the town of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

It continues, "But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced." Not that everyone doesn't love Scott McCall, but who will be joining him in the fight to save Beacon Hills? Let's find out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MTV

While no formal announcements have been made about the returning cast, several cast members have made their involvement known on social media. Tyler Posey, who played Scott McCall, was the first to let everyone know he would return.

Article continues below advertisement

So far, Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Cody Christian (Theo Raeken), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Stilinski), and Ian Bohen (Peter Hale) have all confirmed their participation in the revival through social media. Fans were deeply concerned about Dylan O'Brien reprising his role as the lovable Stiles Stilinski, but Linden Ashby seemingly confirmed Dylan's participation on Twitter.

Source: MTV

Article continues below advertisement

A fan asked Linden, "Are we getting more Sheriff and Stiles scenes!?" To which he replied, "Yep." Dylan was later seen on Twitter liking jokes about his participation in the Teen Wolf revival and appeared to confirm his participation the same way. Even Orny Adams, who played the recurring character Coach Finstock, confirmed his participation via Twitter.

Cast members who have not yet confirmed if they are reprising their roles are Arden Cho (who played Kira Yukimura), Daniel Sharman (who played Isaac Lahey), Shelley Hennig (who played Malia), and Tyler Hoechlin (who played Derek Hale). Crystal Reed, who played the deceased character, Allison Argent, expressed her love for the film but did not say she was returning to the role.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MTV