The Real ID Is Necessary For Certain Types of Travel and For Entering Government Facilities The Real ID is necessary for flying domestically. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 6 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET

When Congress passed the Real ID Act of 2005, it was about protecting Americans on flights after the 9/11 attacks. But, because states had a difficult time rolling it out properly, the plans were continuously pushed back until 2025, according to PBS. Now, however, it's very real (no pun intended), and there's even a date by which Americans should have one. But can you still get a Real ID after the deadline?

The deadline on the Department of Homeland Security website is May 7, 2025. There's even a countdown that ticks away the seconds, minutes, hours, and days until everyone who wants to travel by plane will need a Real ID. You also need the special ID to enter some of the more secure government facilities in the United States. But what many want to know is what happens if they don't get the Real ID by May 7.

Can you still get a Real ID after the deadline?

Although the deadline to get the Real ID is May 7, 2025, you can get it after the deadline has passed. The deadline is the date by which people traveling by plane domestically or entering a secure government facility have to have a Real ID. If you plan to travel or access a facility on that date, then the deadline is for you. If not, you can apply for and get a Real ID after the deadline, per the DHS website.

Some states also have enhanced driver's licenses which are other forms of the Real ID. According to The New York Times, some states offer the option to have your renewed driver's license given as a Real ID with a star in the upper right-hand corner to signify that it is Real ID-compliant. But in all states of travel, only travelers ages 18 and over need the Real ID to travel domestically by plane.

Wednesday is the day every traveller needs a REALID.



Do you have any idea how many people are going to show up Wednesday to an airport without one?



SOOOO MANY — Michael Antonelli (@BullandBaird) May 4, 2025

What do you need a Real ID for in the U.S.?

Starting on May 7, the Real ID is necessary to travel by plane across the U.S. Real IDs and enhanced driver's licenses also allow travelers to go to Canada and Mexico by land or sea instead of a passport, according to CBS News. It's similar to a passport card, which also offers those travel benefits without needing to apply for an actual passport.

It doesn't replace your actual driver's license unless you have the enhanced license when you renew it. If you have no intention of traveling by plane or to Mexico or Canada by land or by sea like on a cruise, then you don't really need the Real ID. For busy travelers, though, it's a must.