'The Young and the Restless' Has a New Matt Clark Eddie Cibrian and Russell Lawrence were the first actors to portray the character. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 4 2025, 4:07 p.m. ET

Few television shows can come up with something more impressive than what The Young and the Restless has achieved on CBS. The popular soap opera has introduced yet another version of the dangerous Matt Clark, shocking fans who have been following the plot for a long time.

Who is the actor behind the new Matt Clark? Here's what we know about the performer who will change the game in upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless. Old friends and foes will cross paths with one of the most iconic characters in the history of the series.

Who is the new Matt Clark?

The official Young and Restless social media accounts announced that Roger Howarth is joining the cast of the soap opera as the despicable antagonist. The actor joins a legacy that has been built over the course of multiple decades. Roger is no stranger to television shows with a long history; he played Todd Manning in both One Life to Live and General Hospital. There's no denying that stepping into the shoes of Matt could take his career to the next level.

The television industry can be complicated. The new actor behind the antagonist was a part of General Hospital before he transitioned into the world of The Young and the Restless. Matt is an actor who had the opportunity to be a part of the massive television universe DC created after the success of Arrow. The performer starred in four episodes of The Flash as the unpredictable Mason Bridge.

The legacy of Matt Clark in 'Young and Restless' continues.

The story of The Young and the Restless follows two important families. The Brooks and the Fosters were the talk of the town back when the soap opera premiered back in 1973. But as the series evolves, new families have been introduced for audiences to either love or hate. Matt is one of the characters who has changed over the years. Actors step away from the role, and new performers are brought it to bring the character to life.

The story of Matt goes all the way back to 1994, when the character was placed in a rivalry against Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow). Eddie Cibrian was in charge of the role back then. Viewers never imagined the horrific crimes the villain would commit in the future. Some television shows, such as Doctor Who, like to work the introduction of a recast into the plot. Matt was established to have plastic surgery after a while, which is why he looked like Russell Lawrence.