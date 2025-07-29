‘Young and the Restless’ Said Goodbye to Det. Chance Chancellor — Inside His Tragic Ending Actor Conner Floyd was the 12th person to play Chance since the soap opera aired in 1973. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 29 2025, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: CBS

The twists and turns soap operas provide are unlike any other. No matter how long a character has been part of the daily drama, there's always a chance (pun intended) that fans will say goodbye to a beloved member of their soap family too soon. The Young and Restless, which celebrated its 52nd anniversary in 2025, knows about cast shakeups all too well.

Article continues below advertisement

The series has seen multiple main characters exit the show, with many of them returning via different actors. But in July 2025, the long-running soap bid farewell to the 12th iteration of Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV, who was played by Conner Floyd from 2021 until 2025. The character seemingly exited Genoa City for the final time in a July 28 episode. Here's a look at Chance's fate and why the actor left the series.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Chance leave 'The Young and the Restless?'

Chance's final time on The Young and the Restless, at least for now, happened on the July 28, 2025, episode. According to Soaps, the episode was a shocking ending to the long-running character's arc. During the episode, Carter (Vincent Stalba) was exposed as Damian Kane's (Germaine Rivers) killer. After the reveal, Carter held Lily (Christel Khalil) at gunpoint in an attempt to kill Cane (Billy Flynn)

Chance and Cane catch up with Carter, and Chance convinced him to let Lily go. After Carter let her go, Lily screamed Cane's name, causing Chance to rush to Carter. The two fight for Carter's gun until it goes off, injuring Chance. Carter exited the scene as Lily and Cane tend to Chance. Unfortunately, Chance died on the scene. Billy, Lily, and Cane later hear another gunshot, where they found Carter dead from a bullet wound.

Article continues below advertisement

Y&R day ahead July 28! Chance and Carter Are Killed After Lily is Taken at Gunpoint and Billy Asks Phyllis to Help Him Take Back Chancellorhttps://t.co/Ra7MYRpDhP#YR #Shick pic.twitter.com/4uzRP43gNt — Soaps Spoilers (Chrissi) 🇨🇦 (@SoapsSpoilers) July 25, 2025

Conner Floyd will lend his talents to another popular soap in 2026.

Chance's tragic ending wasn't something fans saw coming, though it's far from the first time Y&R has killed one of its staple characters. Most of the soap's loyal viewers already knew the actor behind Chance, Conner, who exited the show to relocate to Days of Our Lives in 2026. The actor will become the iconic series' newest Chad DiMera, a role that was previously held by Billy Flynn. Billy started filming Y&R in June 2025 while Days of Our Lives episodes continued airing through the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Conner addressed his exit after his final Y&R episode aired. In an Instagram video, he showed several behind-the-scenes moments of filming Chance's death. Conner also thanked the soap's fans for supporting his run as the beloved character.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s been real, GC," the actor wrote. "What a ride. I have truly been blessed to call myself a citizen of Genoa City. To share the stage with so many talented and hard-working actors, creatives, and crew members. This is, without a doubt, a special place."