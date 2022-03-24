Susan Walters Resumed Diane Jenkins' Role in a Recent Episode of 'Y&R'

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Susan Walters made her surprise return to The Young and the Restless, resuming her role as Diane Jenkins, a one-time model and Genoa City power player.

The iconic actress made her first appearance as Diane in a December 2001 episode of Y&R, and she instantly obtained a great deal of popularity thanks to her top-notch portrayal of the fierce and eminently quotable character. What happened to Diane over the years? Didn't she die in a previous episode?