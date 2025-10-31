These “Scary” AI-Generated ‘Friends’ Episodes Were Ridiculed Online "It sucks so bad." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 31 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: X | @TechHall

Sitcoms aren't necessarily known for providing groundbreaking and unique storylines. Of course, there are some outliers that folks will swear by: Seinfeld, for instance, gets glowing praise from viewers for its screwball characters and off-the-wall premises and narrative plot points that are woven together in each episode. Others appear to have been written utilizing Mad Libs templates, which is probably why artificial intelligence programs are able to craft sitcom episodes with shocking accuracy. Like these AI-generated Friends episodes that have been circulating on social media.

This AI-generated clip looks eerily similar to 'Friends.'

Hailed as a staple of "basic b---h" entertainment, even folks who've never sat through a full episode of Friends are probably somewhat familiar with its premise. A group of pals who manage to live in beautiful and capacious NYC apartments despite never seeming to work or have any money get into a variety of hijinks, complaining the whole time.

The massively popular show has been licensed by a staggering number of networks and streaming platforms and earned its cast, directors, and producers a lot of money in the process. Also, thanks to its prevalence, it appears that there are more than enough opportunities for AI software to scan its compendium of footage and craft Friends-like footage from scratch.

One such example was shared by X user @TechHalla. On the one hand, the video was a stunning example of how far AI-video creation has come. And in this instance, TechHall states that the clip was formed by LTX-2.

But on the other hand, it showcases just how formulaic and inhuman some sitcoms can come off, especially with a laugh track resounding in the background to remind you that you're indeed watching a comedy and not a bizarre social exploration into the uncanny valley theory.

In the clip, two women wearing identical red cardigans (one who is named Rachel and sports a haircut similar to the one Jennifer Aniston rocked in Friends) are in a loud argument. It's one that's cut short by a man who looks like the Ross of the group bursting into their home, which is surrounded by foliage outside.

Grinning, he screams, "Pizza's here!" which prompts fake AI-generated laughter, mimicking the fake laugh tracks utilized in many sitcoms. The two women seem similarly happy to learn that pizza's indeed arrived at the house.

Weirdly enough, the pizza box starts off as closed and remains closed. However, when he places the pizza on the coffee table, the food suddenly materializes on the top of the box. He continues to beam a facsimile of a smile as he lays the grub down.

The video also includes a commercial break transition, before ultimately cutting to another argument scene. A woman wearing a skirt and a green top walks away from two men, who look nearly identical and are producing the same gesticulations with their arms.

Also, both of their mouths are moving in relation to the dialogue that's being spoken, but only one voice is heard. Then another woman, who looks identical to the other one the men followed into the room, grabs a guitar off-screen with her arm. However, she performs an Exorcist-like maneuver to grab the instrument, displaying bizarre, inhuman behavior.

