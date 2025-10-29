Woman Says Men Are Faking Their Politics Just to Land a Date “Once she finds out I’m both a Trump supporter *and* a liar she’ll certainly fall for me.” By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 29 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kallymajc

Today’s dating climate feels a lot more complicated than it used to be. For starters, there’s social media, and we all know how that can make things messy. Then there’s the challenge of finding someone in a sea of eligible people who you’re attracted to and who also shares your same morals, values, and outlook on life. And lately, political affiliation has become another factor in dating, because, as we’ve learned, your political leaning reveals a lot more about you as a person.

Article continues below advertisement

That’s why TikTok user @kallymajc, who we’ll just call Kelly, brings up politics within the first few dates. She wants to be sure she’s with someone who shares her same morals and values. But as it turns out, her efforts didn’t pay off, because two months into dating, Kelly learned the guy she was seeing had lied about who he voted for. Here’s her story.

Woman claims young men are lying about who they voted for so they could date.

Kelly says she met a guy, and right from the jump, she made it clear she’s liberal, because she’s “dating with intention” and looking for someone whose views and values align with hers.

Article continues below advertisement

While the guy wasn’t as upfront as she was, by the second date he shared that he wasn’t super politically involved but had voted for Kamala Harris. Perfect, right? She’s liberal, he voted for Kamala — all is good.

@kellymacj I know I’m going to have creepy trolls in these comments but alas ♬ original sound - Kellymacj

Article continues below advertisement

Since they seemed to align politically, Kelly didn’t press the issue any further and decided to let the relationship play out naturally. Over the next two months, they continued dating and had more political conversations. While she noticed he “didn’t seem as politically informed” as she was, he still appeared to lean left — again, perfect, right? Well, not exactly.

After about two months, and right after he asked her to be exclusive, he sent her a long text admitting he hadn’t been honest about who he supported politically. Turns out, he actually voted for Donald Trump. And he withheld this information (or lied) because he liked her and wanted to get to know her better.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, to be fair, it’s understandable that someone might want to leave politics out of the early stages of dating so they can focus on getting to know each other. But this wasn’t him just avoiding the topic, he flat-out lied about who he voted for and kept it up for two months. That’s a major red flag.

Article continues below advertisement

In his message, he said he hoped they could still continue seeing each other but understood if she didn’t want to, since she had made it clear early on that she only dates people who share her same morals and values.

Article continues below advertisement

What made the whole situation even cringier is that it seems he almost was hoping that she’d be so into him by then that she’d just overlook the lie and be OK with him supporting Trump. But that wasn’t happening as Kelly reminded viewers, “My values are rooted stronger than that,” adding that she’d rather be single than date someone who doesn’t stand for the same things she does. And that’s totally understandable.

Article continues below advertisement