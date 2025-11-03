When Will Another Season of ‘Baddies USA’ Air? Find out the Schedule for the Zeus Hit Is ‘Baddies USA’ on its way back soon for its eighth season By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 3 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Zeus

The Baddies franchise is the biggest hit on the Zeus network platform, resulting in multiple spinoffs from across the globe. One of the most popular spinoffs is Baddies USA, and fans have been anxiously waiting for the announcement of a new season.

Is Baddies USA on its way back soon for its eighth season or will fans have to wait a little while longer? Find out when the reality series will return with new episodes.

When will ‘Baddies USA’ return with a new season?

On Nov. 2, Zeus dropped the official teaser on YouTube for the upcoming season of Baddies USA, but the network stopped short of revealing the actual release date. Many speculate that the show’s eighth season could be expected in late 2025 or early 2026. The cast for Baddies USA includes Chrisean Rock and former Love & Hip Hop stars Sukihana, Tommie Lee, and Mariah Lynn. Baddies Africa, a spinoff of the franchise, aired its latest season in 2025.

Zeus network CEO Lemuel Plummer was recently in a public feud with frequent ‘Baddies’ cast member Chrisean Rock.

Chrisean revealed in October 2025 that she regrets her time on the show and the network overall, which caused Lemuel to share private screenshots of text messages between the two.

"I'm deleting everything off my page n I won't mention ya network ever again don't respond to Blueface ppls if they hit u on my behalf don't respond to pastor Mike," Chrisean wrote, per The Neighborhood Talk. "I'm sorry I should have never done Baddies n I should have never been in the mix. [...] I really did change n the environment was so different from what i remembered, I don't actually hate you i love you i just hate what i put self through."

"Chrisean I've done nothing but extend countless opportunities to you and have compensated you generously for your time and involvement," Lemuel wrote in response to Chrisean. "I've done nothing to you but it's all love, no malice, and certainly no hate on my end. However, I am no longer interested in engaging in any professional capacity with you. You've repeatedly displayed patterns of manipulation, deceit, and ingratitude that make working with me and Zeus entirely untenable."

"Your conduct has been consistently disrespectful, disruptive, and disingenuous," his message continued. "While you are undeniably entertaining and possess talent, talent alone can only take one so far... It is character, integrity, and humility that sustain longevity. Your actions have consistently reflected otherwise, contradicting the godly image you so often profess. I sincerely wish you healing, growth, and clarity as you move forward."

’Baddies’ franchise creator and co-executive producer Natalie Nunn’s time with Zeus has proved to be lucrative.

Speaking with People in April 2024, Natalie offered the outlet a look inside her half-a-million-dollar closet that holds a reported 300 pairs of shoes and a $2 million collection of designer handbags.

