"My Face Was Unrecognizable" — What Really Happened to Summer on 'Baddies Africa'

If you’ve been tuning into Baddies Africa Season 7 — part of the ever-growing Baddies franchise on Zeus Network, you probably noticed someone major missing from the cast lineup — Summer None Other (real name: Summer Thomas). And while plenty of fans aren’t exactly complaining (she has been one of the more controversial figures on the show), they are genuinely curious about what happened to her.

Season 7 only dropped on May 11, 2025, so the fact that she’s barely had any screen time has some viewers concerned. The last we saw of Summer was during a club scene where she got into it with security, and then she just … vanished. So, what’s the tea with Summer? And more importantly, is she coming back?

What happened to Summer on 'Baddies'?

Summer’s absence from Baddies Africa didn’t go unnoticed, and now we finally know why she’s missing from multiple episodes. According to a clip shared by @plvsticfx, Summer revealed she suffered a facial injury so severe, she was unrecognizable. The damage was bad enough that she couldn’t return to filming, which explains why she’s been MIA this season.

As Big Ivori explained in another clip later shared by @realbaddietalk_ on Instagram, the injury allegedly happened during a club altercation with a Zeus security guard. Apparently, Summer got into it with security and threatened to spit on one of the guards.

The guard didn’t back down, allegedly egging her on to do it, so she did. After she spat on him, the man reportedly hit her, causing her to fall over a wall and hit her head on the ground. Ivory says she split her face open and even had to go to the hospital. “She’s out of commission for the rest of the season,” Ivori said.

Summer later confirmed the story, explaining, “I was injured y’all. I could not film. My face was unrecognizable. … It was bad, so I couldn't film. I had to wait for my face to heal up.” She clarified that it wasn’t her decision to leave the show; the injury made it impossible for her to continue. To put it into perspective, Summer told fans, “Y’all would’ve been crying if you saw my face.”

While Summer’s altercation with security certainly isn’t the first — plenty of other cast members have had run-ins with them — it’s definitely one of the more serious cases.

Summer has left Africa, so it doesn’t seem like she’ll be returning to 'Baddies Africa' for the rest of Season 7.

In a TikTok video shared in early June 2025 by @tokdattea, Summer explained that she “left Africa early due to the incident,” which happened during the first week in Cape Town. Since she was focused on recovering from her injury, she said she didn’t really get the chance to connect with the girls or “see what was going on.” As a result, she’ll be tuning in to Baddies Africa right alongside viewers.