Chrisean Rock's Music and Reality TV Appearances Have Made Her Quite Wealthy Chrisean seems to be embracing a new outlook on life after jail and stars in a new series, 'God's Plan.' By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 4 2024, 7:04 p.m. ET

American rapper Chrisean Rock has delivered her fair share of bangers — both in the studio and, let’s just say, on more than a few faces. Her drama-filled life might seem overwhelming to the average person, but it’s exactly what shapes her unique persona.

With the ongoing ups and downs of her on-again, off-again relationship with Blueface and her controversial stint on Baddies, Chrisean has certainly made a name for herself, and her net worth is definitely worth noting. So, what is Chrisean Rock worth now?

What is Chrisean Rock's net worth?

Chrisean is raking in the cash from a mix of music, reality TV gigs, appearances, and partnerships. As of 2024, Chrisean's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, according to multiple sources. Not too shabby for someone who's constantly making headlines just as often as her tracks are climbing the charts.

Chrisean has made a splash in the music scene with notable features on tracks like "Gloss Up," "Mr. Take Ya B----h," and "Lonely." Her collaboration with Lil Mabu on "Mr. Take Ya B----h" even sparked dating rumors in 2023, although neither artist confirmed the speculation.

Chrisean Rock (real name: Chrisean Eugenia Malone) Rapper and reality TV personality Net worth: $2 million Chrisean Rock may be known for her music, but her appearances on the Zeus Network's reality series Baddies have only elevated her career. She's also gained notoriety for her controversial relationship with rapper Blueface. She’s one of 11 siblings, seven biological and four half-siblings, and faced a challenging childhood. Birthdate: March 14, 2000 Birthplace: Baltimore, Md. Education: Attended Santa Monica College but did not graduate Kids: 1

Some of Chrisean Rock's net worth comes from her reality TV appearances.

Chrisean's music is one source of income, but her appearances on reality TV are another. While we can't confirm just how much she made, sources speculate it was more than $100,000 per episode, which seems a bit high. Perhaps the figure reflects what she collected per season of Baddies, as one source noted she earned $150,000 while she was pregnant. Obviously, that seems a little more realistic.

Chrisean also appeared on Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love, a reality TV series airing on the Zeus Network. Premiering in December 2022 and running through 2023 with 14 episodes, the show followed the tumultuous relationship of the then-couple, showcasing the ups and downs that frequently made headlines.

While Chrisean and Blueface are no longer together, they share a baby boy, Chrisean Jr., whom Chrisean welcomed in September 2023. There was some speculation about Blueface's paternity, but a DNA test confirmed he is indeed the father of their child.

Where is Chrisean Rock from?

Chrisean Rock was born in Baltimore, but she also attended Santa Monica College briefly, where she showcased her talents as a track and field athlete.