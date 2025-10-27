Zeus Subscribers Dragged the Streamer for Having Technical Errors During ‘Baddies’ Reunion "This is embarrassing ASF lemon pepper," a third commenter said, poking fun at CEO Lemuel Plummer's name. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Oct. 27 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thezeusnetworkbaddies

Few networks have shifted the culture quite like Zeus Network. Since 2018, the streaming giant founded by Lemuel "Lemmy" Plummer has been a prominent force in the Black reality TV sphere, creating shows like the Baddies franchise, Joseline Hernandez's series, Joseline's Cabaret, and many other original unscripted and scripted projects.

Article continues below advertisement

While the network seems to be thriving, the success hasn't happened without critiques from the public. Still, with over 1 million subscribers, it's safe to say that the streamer has an audience who will stick beside them at all costs. But when fans couldn't access their favorite programs, the network had to address the issue head on. So, why did Zeus randomly stop working? Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Zeus stop working?

On Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, Zeus subscribers rushed to social media to see why the network stopped working. At the time, many subscribers were eager to watch part 2 of the Baddies Africa reunion hosted by fellow Zeus stars Janeisha, Saucy Santana, and Bobby Lytes. As viewers sat down with their snacks waiting to see how part two of the reunion, multiple users complained about not being able to see the episode on the app. "Is anybody's Zeus app acting up?" a Zeus subscriber wrote in a Zeus fan Facebook thread.

The subscriber's question sparked multiple comments from fans who ran into similar issues with their service. "Not me getting on fb to find out if Zeus isn’t loading," one commenter wrote. "Glad I’m not the only one. I was like 'I swear I paid the internet bill.'" "Like right when the reunion drops! Someone playing around," another scolded. "This is embarrassing ASF lemon pepper," a third commenter said, poking fun at Lemuel's name.

Article continues below advertisement

Lemuel Plummer apologized for Zeus Network's technical difficulties on Instagram.

Amid the demands for answers regarding Zeus's technical errors, Lemuel addressed the error via social media. On Sunday, the CEO released a statement on Instagram Stories and apologized for the delay in many of his subscribers' service. "Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience," Lemuel wrote. "We are actively and diligently addressing the technical issues affecting all platforms (web, mobile applications, and connected devices) and anticipate full restoration of service shortly."

Article continues below advertisement

"We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as our engineering team works expeditiously to resolve the matter."

Article continues below advertisement

Lemuel posted several more stories of Zeus and Baddies Africa trending on X (formerly Twitter) as fans continued questioning the network's issues. He then shared another story stating that, despite the technical difficulties, Zeus was still one of the top streaming services in the world.