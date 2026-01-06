Sabrina’s Story on ‘Sistas’ Is Officially Over — Here’s What Happened to the Character The character had been on the BET series since its inception in 2019. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 6 2026, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: BET

One thing you can always depend on regarding a television show is that, if it's able to air long enough, changes to the show are inevitable. In nearly every television show, the most obvious change happens within the cast. And when anyone who was on a show from the beginning steps out along the way of the show's run, it's impossible not to notice.

Ahead of its tenth season, Tyler Perry's Sistas dealt with a major cast change when Novi Brown, who has played Sabrina Hollins on the show since it aired its first season in 2019, was announced to not be returning to the show in Season 10. So, what happened to Sabrina on Sistas? Here's what to know about her exit.

What happened to Sabrina on 'Sistas?'

Sabrina's fate was part of the cliffhanger from the Season 9 finale of Sistas. The finale showed her fighting for her life after being involved in a severe car crash. The accident left her trapped and upside down in her vehicle after being hit, leaving her fate uncertain. However, just two days before Sistas' Season 10 premiere on Jan. 7, 2026, it was all but confirmed that Sabrina may not have made it out of the accident alive.

While we won't know for sure until the premiere airs, according to Deadline, Novi won't be returning to the show in future seasons. On Jan. 5, the outlet reported that she and Ebony Obsidian, who has also been on the show as salon owner Karen Mott since Season 1, weren't returning to the show as series regulars.

There wasn't a reason as to what caused their departures or if it was either of their plans to leave the series they've been on since its inception. However, reps confirmed that Novi wouldn't wrap up her character's story in Season 10, while it's unclear if Ebony will appear in future episodes to close her character's chapter.

What has Novi Brown said about her 'Sistas' character, Sabrina's exit?

As of this writing, Novi hasn't addressed her exit from Sistas. In December 2025, days before her departure was announced, she reflected on the year she had, which included her focusing on her health, relationships, and her projects outside of Sistas, including a production credit on the Broadway 2025 reprise of Othello starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

"I am just thankful," Novi wrote on Instagram. "It was a big year of transition and I am truly thankful for where I am. Thank you to everyone who supports my journey."

