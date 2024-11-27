Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s Love Story: From 'Sistas' Co-Stars to Married Couple "This relationship is real." By D.M. Published Nov. 27 2024, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actress KJ Smith is making big waves in Hollywood, and if you’re not already a fan, it’s time to get on board. Known for her standout role as Andi Barnes on Tyler Perry’s hit show Sistas, KJ is becoming one of the most prominent TV actresses in Hollywood. KJ first gained recognition with smaller roles in popular shows like Queen Sugar, Being Mary Jane, and Black-ish. However, she got her big break in 2019 when she landed the role of Andi on BET’s Sistas.

In addition to Sistas, KJ stars in the action-packed BET+ series The Family Business, where she plays Sasha Duncan. The Florida native has also appeared in feature films, including A Madea Homecoming and Fatal Affair, further cementing her place as a leading Black actress. KJ is not only thriving in her career but also in her personal life. Here’s a look at her loving marriage which has captivated the hearts of fans on social media.

Source: Instagram/@kjsmithofficial

KJ Smith is married to her ‘Sistas’ co-star!

KJ Smith is married to Skyh Alvester Black, her Sistas co-star and an accomplished actor in his own right. Their love story is as swoon-worthy as any Hallmark movie, and fans can’t get enough of them. KJ and Skyh first met on the set of Sistas. Their connection quickly blossomed and by December 2021, Skyh popped the question with a dreamy proposal that had everyone cheering for the couple. The pair officially tied the knot in 2023, and their luxurious wedding caused a stir online.

“We did what we wanted to do. I’ve decided to share my world with people,” KJ told XO Necole. “Just how I went on social media platforms and found inspiration, I want people to do the same,” she explains. “I don’t think it's fair to my supporters not to give that out. There’s so much I wanna share with brides, specifically Black brides.”

The couple is very active on social media. KJ has over 2 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses of her professional and personal life. Skyh also has a large online following, and he makes no secret of his love for KJ. The two regularly post photos of each other, and they even wore coordinating costumes for Halloween.

KJ Smith and Skyh Black have overcome rumors about their relationship.

When news broke about KJ Smith and Skyh Black’s relationship, not everyone was convinced their romance was genuine. Some skeptics speculated that the couple’s union was merely a publicity stunt, orchestrated to generate buzz for Tyler Perry’s Sistas, where the two first met. The timing of their relationship’s reveal fueled these rumors, with critics pointing out that on-set romances are often used to keep fans invested in a show’s storyline.

Source: Instagram/@kjsmithofficial