Deen the Great Arrested After Incident Involving Yacht — Here's His Net Worth Deen the Great's content features a high-rolling lifestyle and his boxing moves. By Ivy Griffith Published May 29 2026, 9:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @deenthegreat

To be an influencer in today's society is a bit of a double-edged sword. It's possible to be wholesome and positive, and to make content that makes people smile. But, on the other hand, there are plenty of influencers who stir up trouble and become known for the unsavory things they do rather than their content. And then, of course, there are people whose content relies on unsavory things.

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Prior to a May 2026 arrest, influencer, Kick streamer, and boxer Nurideen Shabazz, aka Deen the Great, was mostly known for his high-life lifestyle content and his moves in the ring. But the arrest changed the way people view him, throwing a stark light on the high-rolling lifestyle he lives. A lifestyle purchased through what must be an impressive net worth. Here's what we know about that net worth.

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Here's a look at Deen the Great's net worth.

Like most modern-day streamers, 26-year-old Deen the Great is diversified across a variety of social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Kick, Discord, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. His content focuses on his boxing career and challenges with other influences, as well as an impressively wealthy-seeming lifestyle, attending parties and hanging with friends.

Nurideen Shabazz aka Deen the Great Influencer, Kick streamer, boxer Net worth: $3 million Deen the Great, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, is known as a Kick streamer, an influencer, and a boxer. Birthdate: Oct. 5, 2000 Birthplace: Tampa, Fla. Marriages: 0 Children: 0

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His Wiki Bio suggests that Deen was born in Tampa, Fla., and his claim to fame come in an impressive bout with Walid Shark. The match occurred in 2022, and Deen unseated the incumbent champion, quickly rocketing to the role of viral sensation for his impressive moves in the bout.

Between his work as an influencer, his streaming, and his career as an up-and-coming boxer, Deen the Great has earned an estimated net worth of around $3 million, according to Hot New Hip Hop.com.

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Deen arrested after puzzling yacht incident in Miami.

Unfortunately, 2026 hit the rocks for Dean when he was arrested in Miami in May. NBC 6 in South Florida reports that police were called to the 200 block of North Shore Drive after reports of a woman being kicked off a yacht.

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The outlet writes, "Officers met with the woman who said she was kicked off the yacht by her friend, Shabazz, because other men were trying to talk to her after she said Shabazz 'warned her of entertaining anyone else but him,' the report said."

The woman claims that Deen then grabbed her arm to try to get her phone and prevent her from recording what was happening between them, although he was unsuccessful. He reportedly left a scratch on her arm. Footage from the yacht showed Deen putting his hands on the woman several times.

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