People on TikTok Are Making Deep-Fried Water — but It's Dangerous

According to Vice, the deep-fried water people are making on TikTok actually involves using calcium alginate, a substance made from chemicals like aqueous calcium chloride and aqueous sodium alginate, which, together, make a sort of gelatinous material that bonds water together. Sounds delicious, right?

People take this and coat it in flour, breadcrumbs, and eggs until a layer of breading is all around the outside. Then, they deep-fry it in an oil of their choosing. After they're deep-fried, these balls of "water" do look like something you could dip into a sauce and enjoy without the fear of meat being involved. But there's no real taste and, because the main food component is breading, there's no substantial nutritional value in deep-fried water, either.

Making deep-fried water is also dangerous, especially for those who are inexperienced in dealing with the scientific components of its ingredients. Mixing water and a pot of oil is never a good mix, as it can cause oil to spit up out of the pot and potentially harm someone or even cause a fire on the stove.

Even though the little globe of water, which feels like gelatin, isn't in a liquid form, there's a chance that water could escape from it, causing a dangerous reaction in the oil.